Should this Slay Queen be arrested for misusing Kenyan flag? (PHOTOs).

, , , , 06:51

photo Live_Betting_560x90_zps47ztf7pw.gif

Monday, October 29, 2018 - This Slay Queen has no respect for the Kenyan flag.

She paraded 99% of her flesh and covered the remaining part with the Kenyan flag.

What do you think about these photos?


photo 1_zpseslofnpq.jpg
photo Money Ad_zpsljocueec.jpg

   

Leave a Comment

Loading...
Loading...

Our tips on Tottenham v Man City Premier League match - Don’t miss this opportunity to make money.

Monday, October 29, 2018 - Premier League Champions, Manchester City, face another big test on Monday evening when they travel to Wemble...

Contact Us

Name

Email *

Message *

2012 The Kenyan DAILY POST. All Rights Reserved. - Designed by Denno