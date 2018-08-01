SHOCK on RUTO as Coast MPs give him tough conditions ahead of 2022 - You must do this or else we will not support you for elections after UHURU

Wednesday October 31, 2018 - Members of Parliament from the Coast region will only support a Presidential candidate who has interests of the region at heart.





This was revealed by Kilifi North MP, Owen Baya, who read the statement on behalf of his colleagues.





In the statement, Baya said they would like a President who would revive cash crop farming at the Coast.





"We will only support a presidential candidate who will also commit to addressing historical injustices and create jobs for our people," said Baya .





The MPs said they will sensitize residents on the kind of candidate to support ahead of the 2022 General Elections.





"We will also encourage the people of this region to speak in one voice. We need to put our votes in one basket," said Baya.





He was speaking on behalf of MPs Suleiman Dori (Msambweni), Badi Twalib (Jomvu), Benjamin Tayari (Kinango), Ali Wario (Bura) and Kilifi Woman Representative Gertrude Mbeyu.





Others were Jones Mlolwa (Voi), Kassim Sawa Tandaza (Matuga), Ali Guyo (Garsen), Ali Mbogo (Kisauni) and Johnstone Muthama of Lamu West.





Surprisingly, most of these MPs are said to be Deputy President William Ruto's allies.



