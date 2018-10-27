Shock on KALONZO & MUDAVADI as Luos endorse GIDEON to be RAILA’s running mate in 2022-Even RUTO is shocked

Sunday October 27, 2018 -A section of Luo-Nyanza leaders have endorsed Baringo Senator Gideon Moi to pair up with ODM leader, Raila Odinga, for 2022 Presidential race.





Speaking at a church in Homa Bay County on Saturday, the leaders, led by Homa Bay Senator Moses Kajwang, declared that Moi was fit to pair up with Raila Odinga in the 2022 succession politics.





Kajwang' noted that he was convinced that Moi had already won many hearts given his humble personality despite being the son of retired President Daniel Moi.





They asked Raila and Gideon Moi to talk and work out a formula that will see one them become President and another Deputy President in 2022.





"I pray that he (President Uhuru) hands over power to Raila and Gideon,” stated Kajwang’.





"When we talk about Raila or Gideon taking over power, it is not about dynasties but capability.”





“Gideon is so humble it is hard to imagine he is the son to a former President.”





“He has won many hearts,” he added.



