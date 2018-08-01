SHOCK on JACQUE MARIBE as a mysterious woman wails in court after her lover, JOSEPH IRUNGU, was denied bail - Was she his mpango wa kando?

Wednesday October 31, 2018-A female voice was heard wailing in court after the murder suspect in the Monica Kimani case, Joseph Irungu alias Jowie, was denied bail.





The woman caused commotion and confusion in court as everyone sought to know who she was and how she is related to Jowie.





The court’s security guards had to escort the woman out of court after she broke down shortly after Judge James Wakiaga made the ruling .





During the bail hearing, only Jowie’s mother hugged him in court, and it is not clear if she was the one who wailing.





Judge Wakiaga ruled that Jowie will remain in custody pending trial.





He argued, among other things, that the suspect has no assets in the country and is a flight risk.





Besides, Jowie’s military training and ability to access firearms worked against him as the judge said witnesses would be afraid to testify against the man who can easily access a gun .



