SHOCK as WETANGULA defends OKOTH OBADO for killing SHARON OTIENO- See what he told Justice JESSIE LESSIT

Saturday October 27, 2018 -Bungoma Senator, Moses Wetangula, has slammed Justice Jessie Lessit for her bail terms when releasing embattled Migori Governor, Okoth Obado.

Governor Obado was released on Thursday on a Sh 5 million bail over the murder of the second year Medical Records student at Rongo University, Sharon Otieno.

However, his bail terms were very tough, which prompted Senator Wetangula to comment on the issue.

Among the tough conditions, Governor Obado was banned from going anywhere near Homa Bay County from where he has a home.

He was only allowed movement within a 20-kilometre restricted radius from his home.

Wetangula, who is also the Ford Kenya party leader, termed this as house imprisonment.

“Justice Lessit must reconsider the bond/bail terms imposed on Gov Obado.”

“It’s unfair and unjust to give with the right hand and take away with the left!!”

“ It amounts to "house imprisonment" The court can always vary bail terms or suspend the bond upon breach,” Wetangula wrote on Twitter.

