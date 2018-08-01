SHOCK as MUTAHI NGUNYI is now fully behind RAILA - Supports referendum to expand Executive to accommodate RAILA and his cronies

Tuesday October 30, 2018 - Political analyst, Mutahi Ngunyi, has come out strongly in support of the proposed referendum to create more positions for senior political leaders, among them NASA leader, Raila Odinga.





Through his popular YouTube channel, The Fifth Estate, Ngunyi said he was ready to support the plebiscite if only its aim is creating positions for individuals to develop the nation.





He warned Deputy President William Ruto and all those opposing the referendum to be ready and prepare for Raila Odinga in Government in 2022 either as an Executive Prime Minister or a ceremonial President.





"I am ready to support the referendum if it will create positions for individuals.”





“When nations are young, they are built by individuals and when mature, individuals are built by nations.”





“Our Nation is young and it can only be built by individuals, therefore creating a position for Raila to build the country is perfect for me," said Ngunyi.





According to Ngunyi, calls for Constitution amendments are aimed at accommodating President Uhuru Kenyatta and Raila Odinga in Government with either of them as ceremonial President and Executive Prime Minister.





He said Ruto and his cronies will lose in their spirited efforts against constitutional amendments saying it will be done whether they like it or not as long as Raila and Uhuru support it.





"If Uhuru and Raila support the referendum, who else can stop it?”





“If no one can stop it, Ruto should stop fighting it," he added.



