SHOCK as MCA sends condolence card to KCPE candidates in KISII, blames his opponents (PHOTOs)

Tuesday, October 30, 2018 - A MCA in Kisii has shocked the country after sending a condolence card instead of success card to KCPE candidates in a school in his ward.





Gekonge Mirieri, Ichuni Ward MCA, sent the card to candidates sitting their KCPE at Bogeche Primary School on Monday morning.





The shocking mix up was discovered by a teacher who was about to read the card to candidates who were doing rehearsals.





The card has been shared widely on social media and with netizens wondering how an elected leader can be so ignorant.





However, the MCA has defended himself accusing his political detractors of replacing his success card to slander him.





Check out the photos below.