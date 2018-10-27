Shock as DCI now reveals how Mashuja Day cash was LOOTED under UHURU’s very nose-This is serious

Saturday October 27, 2018 -Organizers of this year’s Mashujaa Day celebrations that took place in Kakamega County are in deep trouble.





This is after it emerged that they looted the money meant to organize the fete and pay those who rendered services.





The Directorate of Criminal Investigations is already looking into allegations of corruption during Mashujaa Day celebrations in Kakamega on October 20.





According to preliminary investigations, the funds set aside for stipends for junior Prisons officers who participated in the national fete was allegedly manipulated and diverted by powerful individuals.





A number of the junior officers recorded statements with the Police, Kakamega Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) boss, John Onyango , confirmed.





“A number of prison officers who were engaged in the celebrations for a period of one month have so far recorded statements,” said Onyango.





"We are now moving the probe to Nairobi to establish how much money was released," he stated.





It is estimated that over sh2 million meant for Prison officers was stolen.



