SHOCK as 8 NYS thieves are freed for lack of evidence! DPP NOORDIN HAJI is just an overrated State officer or it is corruption fighting back

05:43

photo Live_Betting_560x90_zps47ztf7pw.gif

Monday October 29, 2018 - Director of Public Prosecutions, Nordin Haji, has withdrawn charges against eight accused persons in the National Youth Service (NYS) scandal for lack evidence.

In an opening statement before the trial of the suspects who stole Sh 231 million from NYS on Monday, the DPP office said that he has no evidence against 8 suspects who are facing graft charges.

The DPP withdrew the charges under Section 87A of the Criminal Procedure Code.

The eight are Clara Mbau, Christopher Malala, Josephat Njoroge, Rodgers Nzioka, Lucas Otieno, Sammy Michuki, Simon Kiiru and Stephen Muchai

This means that if the police find further evidence, they might be charged afresh.

The withdrawn charges are in respect of four of the case' six files.

However, NYS chief suspects led by ex PS, Lilian Omollo and former NYS Director General, Richard Ndubai, are still facing graft charges.

The Kenyan DAILY POST
photo 1_zpseslofnpq.jpg
photo Money Ad_zpsljocueec.jpg

   

Leave a Comment

Loading...
Loading...

Our tips on Tottenham v Man City Premier League match - Don’t miss this opportunity to make money.

Monday, October 29, 2018 - Premier League Champions, Manchester City, face another big test on Monday evening when they travel to Wemble...

Contact Us

Name

Email *

Message *

2012 The Kenyan DAILY POST. All Rights Reserved. - Designed by Denno