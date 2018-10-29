SHOCK as 8 NYS thieves are freed for lack of evidence! DPP NOORDIN HAJI is just an overrated State officer or it is corruption fighting back

Monday October 29, 2018 - Director of Public Prosecutions, Nordin Haji, has withdrawn charges against eight accused persons in the National Youth Service (NYS) scandal for lack evidence.





In an opening statement before the trial of the suspects who stole Sh 231 million from NYS on Monday, the DPP office said that he has no evidence against 8 suspects who are facing graft charges.





The DPP withdrew the charges under Section 87A of the Criminal Procedure Code.





The eight are Clara Mbau, Christopher Malala, Josephat Njoroge, Rodgers Nzioka, Lucas Otieno, Sammy Michuki, Simon Kiiru and Stephen Muchai





This means that if the police find further evidence, they might be charged afresh.





The withdrawn charges are in respect of four of the case' six files.





However, NYS chief suspects led by ex PS, Lilian Omollo and former NYS Director General, Richard Ndubai, are still facing graft charges.



