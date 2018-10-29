SHAME! See Nyandarua Governor FRANCIS KIMEMIA donating oversize shoes to poor kids, these Governors take us for fools (PHOTOs)

Monday, October 29, 2018 - Nyandarua Governor, Francis Kimemia, was photographed pulling useless publicity stunts.

He donated oversize shoes to ECDE pupils from humble backgrounds as he desperately tries to gain publicty.

How do you give shoe number 36, 39 and 42 to 5 year old kids?

A concerned social media user shared photos of Kimemia pulling stunts and ranted saying

DEVOLUSHION

This is Nyandarua's governor issuing oversize shoes( no. 36,39 and 42) to ECDE pupils from humble backgrounds.

A 5 year old kid being given an oversize pair of shoes which can't even be worn by his/her mother or father.”

