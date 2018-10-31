SEXY LADY who quit her job to become a STRIPPER rejoices and flaunts the dollars she has made entertaining men (PHOTOs)Editor's Choice, Entertainment News, Featured Articles, Gossip and Drama, News, Politics 07:42
Wednesday, October 31, 2018 - A young lady who revealed months ago on social media that she wants to quit her job and become a stripper is smiling all the way to the bank.
The lady identified as Nichele had 2 jobs when she announced on her twitter page that she wants to quit and become a stripper.
Many people thought Nichele was joking but she is smiling to the bank entertaining men in strip clubs.
The young lady who is a graduate posted dollars scattered all over and captioned the photo, “Bag season baby”
Some of Nichele’s followers recounted how she revealed she wants to quit her 2 jobs and become a stripper and many people thought she was joking.
Here’s a photo of the sexy stripper at…
