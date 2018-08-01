See who has been stopping UHURU from developing Mt. Kenya region like he is does in RUTO’s Rift Valley? KIKUYUs are very angry with Jubilee

Wednesday October 30, 2018 - Members of Parliament from President Uhuru Kenyatta's Mt. Kenya region have sensationally claimed that the Head of State has performed dismally in developing the region.





Speaking during their retreat in Naivasha, the MPs largely drawn from the President's Jubilee party, however, blamed the poor state of affairs on Cabinet Secretaries from the region who they alleged never presented their issues to Uhuru like leaders from Rift Valley did.





Led by former Runyenjes MP, Cecily Mbarire, the MPs alleged that the Cabinet Secretaries were inaccessible and had failed to advocate for the electorate's needs thus giving the President a bad name.





The MPs cited CSs James Macharia (Transport), Joe Mucheru (Information Communication Technologies), Peter Munya (Trade and Industrialization), Sicily Kariuki (Health), Margaret Kobia (Youth and Gender Affairs) and Mwangi Kiunjuri of Agriculture as among the stumbling blocks to the region’s development.





"The President has been sensitive to issues of voters from Rift Valley due to pressure and lobbying by Cabinet Secretaries and other leaders from the region.”





“Their counterparts from this region are nowhere to be seen," Mbarire said.



