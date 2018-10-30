See the seductive PHOTO that VERA SIDIKA has posted after breaking up with OTILE BROWN, he will miss the goodies.Editor's Choice, Entertainment News, Featured Articles, Gossip and Drama, News, Photos, Politics 07:06
Tuesday, October 30, 2018 - City socialite, Vera Sidika, has stunned the internet with a steamy photo after she broke up with Otile Brown.
Vera dumped Otile over the weekend and described him as a parasite that has been milking her pockets dry.
The curvy socialite rocked a sexy lingerie and flaunted her goodies through this photo.
