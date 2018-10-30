See the seductive PHOTO that VERA SIDIKA has posted after breaking up with OTILE BROWN, he will miss the goodies.

Tuesday, October 30, 2018 - City socialite, Vera Sidika, has stunned the internet with a steamy photo after she broke up with Otile Brown.

Vera dumped Otile over the weekend and described him as a parasite that has been milking her pockets dry.

The curvy socialite rocked a sexy lingerie and flaunted her goodies through this photo.
