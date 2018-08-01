See the sad state of CONJESTINA ACHIENG, she is even running mad, Lord Jesus (VIDEO).

Wednesday, October 31, 2018 - Once celebrated boxer Conjestina Achieng is suffering in the village after the Government neglected her when she fell ill.

She cannot even afford basic necessities and medication.

She spends most of her time loitering in the village and at times, she gets violent.

The once celebrated boxer who lifted the Kenyan flag high is mentally disturbed and things are getting worse.

Just watch this video.

