See names of Jubilee politicians who assisted Citizen TV‘s JACQUE MARIBE to raise 1 million bail! Do they support MONICA KIMANI’s murder?

Wednesday October 31,2018 - Details have emerged over how Jubilee Party politicians played a role in ensuring that Citizen TV girl, Jacque Maribe, is out on a cash bail of sh 1 million or a bond of sh 2 million.





In his ruling on Tuesday, High Court Judge James Wakiaga granted Maribe bail after spending 21 days in jail over the killing of city business lady, Monica Kimani.





Jacque and her lover, Joseph Irungu alias Jowie are the prime suspects in the gruesome murder that happened on the night of September 20th in Kilimani, Nairobi.





However, details have come out over how key politicians played a pivotal role in ensuring Jacque is out on bail after being rebuffed several times by the High Court.





Nairobi Senator Johnson Sakaja is among those who contributed heavily after she was granted bail.





“She is a well-known media personality with influential friends as confirmed by a letter attached to her affidavit from the Senator for Nairobi,” Wakiaga said while granting her bail.





Gatundu South MP, Moses Kuria, Jubilee’s social media warrior, Dennis Itumbi, Sabina Chege and Irungu Kang’ata were also in court during the hearing of the bail application.





The five are also said to have assisted Maribe to raise the bail amount on Tuesday.



