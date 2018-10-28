See how UHURU embarrassed RUTO and his sycophants in BOMET – This is hard tackle from son of Jomo

Sunday October 28, 2018-

Last weekend, President Uhuru Kenyatta visited Nandi county

where he helped raise money for construction of a commercial building for the Anglican church.





Rift leaders who spoke were keen to hear whether the President would support Deputy President William Ruto’s presidential bid in 2022.





Leaders led by Senators Kipchumba Murkomen (Elgeyo-Marakwet) and Samson Cherargei (Nandi), seemed to push Uhuru to openly declare his support for Ruto ahead of 2022.





"Your Excellency, we have stood with you and there is no offense in asking for your support. We have to finish what we started," Cherargei said.





But Uhuru, who had previously warned leaders against 2022 debate, seemed to dodge the debate, only emphasizing need to deliver for people.





"Let those in media write whatever they want. We must first serve the people and deliver.





Other things will come later," Uhuru said leaving Murkomen and Cherargei confused.





Ruto was also shocked because of Uhuru 's unconvincing response.



