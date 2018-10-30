See how UHURU embarrassed Mt Kenya lawmakers who had met in Naivasha to discuss about 2022 politics - The son of JOMO is tired of lazy MPs

Tuesday October 30, 2018 - President Uhuru Kenyatta read riot act on Monday to Mt Kenya lawmakers who had gathered in Naivasha to discuss about the looming referendum and 2022 presidential elections.





On Sunday evening, over 90 lawmakers led by Muranga Senator, Irungu Kangata, gathered at Great Rift Valley Lodge where they were planning to discuss Uhuru’s succession and the looming referendum.





But on Sunday night, Uhuru called Kangata and warned him about discussing the referendum and his retirement in 2022.





“I told you Uhuru isn't interested in remaining in power.”





“He knows of attempts to have him on the scene for long but he can't play to that trap,” said one of the sources.





"Today, he asked them to limit themselves to development agenda only.”





“That's why they never spoke about his retirement. At least not for now.”





“He strictly called Kang'ata (Irungu) and asked him to drop the agenda," the source added.





The source said that the lawmakers spoke about development only after Uhuru‘s warning.



