See how UHURU betrayed RUTO during Mashujaa Day - RAILA ODINGA is a home wrecker and he has ‘destroyed’ Jubilee from within

Monday October 29, 2018 - New details have emerged over how President Uhuru Kenyatta embarrassed his deputy, William Ruto, during last week’s Mashujaa Day ceremony at Bukhungu Stadium, Kakamega County.





During the ceremony, National Super Alliance (NASA) leader, Raila Odinga, announced that he has been appointed as African Union’s High Representative for Infrastructure and Development.





Raila Odinga‘s appointment came as a surprise to Ruto because State House had kept him in the dark.





A source said Ruto has been kept in the dark over most developments in the house on the hill, with him serving just as a ceremonial DP.





In fact, a close confidante of Ruto said he believes that Raila’s appointment to the African Union was a plot by President Kenyatta in preparation for 2022 to boost the former PM’s chances by opening global doors to him.





He said Uhuru’s plan is to help Raila amass wealth from donors to help him finance his presidency in 2022.





“He wants Raila Odinga to amass a lot of wealth and then run for Presidency in 2022,” the confidante said.



