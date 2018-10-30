See how State House embarrassed Deputy President WILLIAM RUTO during Kenya Airways’ maiden flight to the US – KANZE DENA is a dirty girl!

Tuesday October 30, 2018 - State House spokesman, Kanze Dena, has been accused of demeaning Deputy President William Ruto during the launch of Kenya Airways’ maiden flight to the United States on Sunday evening.





According to a source, Kanze omitted the name of Ruto from those who accompanied President Uhuru Kenyatta to flag off the flight.





Ruto in fact was among the first people to arrive for the launch but State House omitted his name intentionally.





Following the omission, State House digital was forced to issue the second statement that included the name of the DP.





The source said the omission was intentional and a continuation of a silent scheme by some powerful forces to undercut the DP.





Ruto is planning to succeed President Uhuru Kenyatta in 2022 but some people inside State House are not happy with the plan and have been embarrassing him daily.





Kanze, who was recently appointed as State House spokesman, has joined the list of those who are embarrassing Ruto.



