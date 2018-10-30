See how KHALWALE insulted RAILA after UHURU told CNN’s RICHARD QUEST that he is interested in the Prime Minister’s position after 2022

Tuesday October 30, 2018 - Former Kakamega Senator, Dr Boni Khalwale, has congratulated President Uhuru Kenyatta after he reaffirmed that he will not support reforms to cling to power after he retires in 2022.





Some Mt Kenya lawmakers led by Muranga Senator, Irungu Kangata, have been saying that President Uhuru Kenyatta is too young to retire from politics and they want him to become a Prime Minister once the constitution is amended.





But in an interview with CNN’s Richard Quest, Uhuru said that he is not interested in serving another term.





"I'm not interested in serving another term.”





“I will not take up the chance even if everyone wanted me to.”





“I am not seeking to change the Constitution to cling unto power," said Uhuru.





Uhuru’s bold declaration has attracted different views from both politicians and other Kenyans.





Khalwale congratulated Uhuru for his statement and said some lazy leaders like NASA leader, Raila Odinga, were planning to bait Uhuru so that they can become ceremonial Presidents.





“@UKenyatta told CNN’s Richard Quest that he won’t amend the constitution to seek a third term. And with that, went up into smokes the dream of those who wanted to bait him so that they become ceremonial presidents! Congratulations Mr President!" Khalwale said.



