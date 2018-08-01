See Governor OKOTH OBADO’s first day at work since his release - You won’t believe what he did when he arrived at his Migori office

Monday October 29, 2018 - Migori Governor, Okoth Obado, returned to work on Monday for the first time since his arrest over the brutal murder of Rongo University student, Sharon Otieno , and the subsequent release on a Sh5 million bail.





The embattled Obado was accorded a warm reception by his staff and supporters who wished him well even as he awaits his murder case in February next year.





The first order of business for Obado when he reported to his Migori office was to hold meetings with senior officers in his Government.





The officers briefed Obado over the performance of their departments during the time he was away in prison.





The Governor, who is serving his second term in office, returned to Migori on Sunday where he made a surprise visit to a local church in the area.





His appearance at the Upper Hill SDA Church shocked the congregation who were not expecting a visit from him.



