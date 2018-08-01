See the crowd that GIDEON MOI pulled in Homa Bay, this man is just a joke (PHOTOs).Editor's Choice, Entertainment News, Featured Articles, Gossip and Drama, Photos 04:57
Monday, October 29, 2018 - Baringo Senator, Gideon Moi, has a long way to go if he wants to be the President in 2022.
Gideon Moi was in Homa Bay County for a two day tour and his popularity on the ground is so poor.
He only managed to pull a crowd of less than a 100 people during one of his stop-overs.
Check out these photos.
