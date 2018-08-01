SAKAJA has balls! Dares no-nonsense Interior Co-ordination CS FRED MATIANG’I as he vows to stop him - Launches investigation against him

Wednesday October 31, 2018 - Nairobi Senator, Johnson Sakaja, has launched investigations against Interior Cabinet Secretary, Fred Matiang'i, over a building dispute with County officials.





Speaking on Tuesday, Sakaja, who is the chairman of the Senate Labour Committee, said that he will carry out investigations following complaints he received from Mombasa County officials, who claimed that the CS had ordered them to vacate a four-storey building where their offices were located.





According to Mombasa County Secretary, Francis Thoya, he received a letter from Matiang'i demanding that they surrender the Betting and Control Building without any further explanation.





"We were given these assets in 2013 and the Government wants them back," stated Thoya.





Thoya further insisted that the method used by the National Government to repossess the building was unlawful and wants the Senate to stop that illegality.





Sakaja assured the County of his support, noting that his committee will do everything within its powers to stop Matiangi’s unbecoming behaviours.



