Sad! This young girl has been turned into a slave by her stepmother in Ngong, she beats her like a dog(PHOTOs).

Sunday, October 28, 2018- A concerned Kenyan wants this young girl rescued from her abusive step-mother who has turned her into a slave.

The heartless stepmother who resides at Deptex  Apartments in Ngong beats the young girl like a stray dog.

The  girl’s dad is every arrogant and always sides with his abusive wife when neighbours raise an alarm over frequent beatings.

This kid needs to  be rescued from her abusive step-mother  as soon as possible.

Here are photos shared  by a concerned Kenyan.







