SAD! This is an ex-KDF soldier who served in Somalia for 7 years now rotting in the streets (WATCH)

Monday, October 29, 2018 -

This sad story of an ex-KDF soldier who is languishing in the streets after returning from Somalia where he served in Amison 1 for 7 years is just heart-breaking.





Rtd Corporal Awil Abdi from Wajir returned home in 2015 and was relinquished of his duties after he suffered PTSD from the war.





It appears the Government doesn’t have in place a mechanism for rehabilitating veterans returning from missions leaving those suffering from PTSD on their own as is the case with Abdi.





For instance, the US has an elaborate plan of its men returning from overseas where they're taken through some form of counseling before being left to rejoin their families and units.





This is a wake-up call to this Government to treat veterans humanely regardless of their mental state.





To add insult to injury, recently DP Ruto dismissed some courses such Psychology among other humanities as being irrelevant to the needs of Kenyans.





Reports indicate that there are many soldiers returning from Somalia suffering from PTSD.





Watch the video below.



