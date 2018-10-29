SAD! Meet a poor old KIKUYU man who lives in a cave like an animal, “Uthamaki is nonsense” (VIDEO).Editor's Choice, Entertainment News, Featured Articles, Gossip and Drama, Media News, Videos 05:49
Monday, October 29, 2018 - This old and poor Kikuyu man has been living in a cave like an animal.
The cave has been his home for years ever since the death of his wife.
The 95 year old man who is a father of four says his kids have neglected him and he is just waiting for his death.
Check out this heartbreaking story.
The Kenyan DAILY POST