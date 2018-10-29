SAD! Meet a poor old KIKUYU man who lives in a cave like an animal, “Uthamaki is nonsense” (VIDEO).

Monday, October 29, 2018 - This old and poor Kikuyu man has been living in a cave like an animal.

The cave has been his home for years ever since the death of his wife.

The 95 year old man who is a father of four says his kids have neglected him and he is just waiting for his death.

Check out this heartbreaking story.

The Kenyan DAILY POST
