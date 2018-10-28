RUTO now endorses plans to deny CHINESE and other foreigners’ tenders below 1 billion-We can do the jobs ourselves

Sunday October 28, 2018 -Deputy President William Ruto is now in support of bid to deny foreigners tenders below Sh 1 billion.





Speaking at Karatina Stadium in Nyeri County during the ordination of Mount Kenya Pentecostal Evangelistic Fellowship of Africa (PEFA) bishops, Ruto threw his weight behind a bid by Mathira Member of Parliament (MP), Rigathi Gachagua, aimed at protecting local jobs from unreasonable encroachment by foreigners.





The Mathira MP is planning to table a Bill in Parliament that would prevent outsiders from bidding on jobs or contracts below KSh 1 billion.





Ruto accused foreigners, especially the Chinese, of competing with locals for jobs that can be done by Kenyans, vowing to support the Bill.





“We want our people to also be comfortable working in their country and therefore will support that bill because good governance protects jobs of its citizens.”





“Our role as the Government is to protect the interests of Kenyans,” said Ruto.



