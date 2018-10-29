RUTO is a minced meat in 2022, see who is often drinking whisky with UHURU at State House at night! He will watch it on TV from Sugoi

Monday October 29, 2018 - Panic has engulfed Deputy President William Ruto’s camp over 2022 succession politics, with details emerging that he could have been sidelined by President Uhuru Kenyatta in favour of NASA leader, Raila Odinga.





Since March 9th, the day of the handshake, Uhuru has abandoned Ruto and is said to have found new friendship with Raila Odinga.





Unlike Ruto, Raila has direct access to the State House and the President’s private residence that is just next to it.





According to impeccable sources, Jimmy Wanjigi, Raila’s right hand man has been at the forefront in NASA’s clandestine plan to disappoint Ruto come 2022.





It is said that he has been accompanying Raila to President Kenyatta’s private residence, where they have drinks till late.





Uhuru is also said to have played a key role in the appointment of Raila Odinga as African Union (AU) High Representative of Infrastructure & Development.





Ruto was reportedly kept in the dark over this appointment.





Sources privy to their plan indicate that Raila will use Wanjigi as his proxy in awarding contracts to foreign companies and this will see Raila amass wealth to use in his 2022 bid.



