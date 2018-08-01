Recruitment by Mater Hospital, Nairobi, Kenya

Consultant Radiologist

The Mater Hospital is seeking to fill the above position.

Reporting to the Director of Medical Services, the successful candidate will be responsible for;

Key Responsibilities

· Providing reports for diagnostic images.

· Quality assurance of images to ensure that they are of diagnostic value.

· Fluoroscopic screening for special procedures.

· CT and MRI imaging and interpretation.

· Supervising and providing guidance to radiographers and sonographers.

· Facilitating Hospital and department CMEs.

· Responding to consultations from other clinical specialties.

· Participating in Radiological assessment of patients as may be required by the Hospital Management.

· Participating in medical imaging research, teaching, training.

· Participating in preparation of annual budgets for the department.

· Participate in Administrative activities of the department.

· Guide management in policy matters, quality assurance, procurement and management of machines and equipment in the Unit.

Qualifications and Experience

· Masters of Medicine Degree in Radiology from a recognized University.

· At least (3 ) years experience in a busy Radiology department

· Specialist Recognition and retention Certificate from the Medical Practitioners and Dentist Board of Kenya.

· Proven experience of one year after specialist recognition.

· Interventional radiology experience will be an added advantage.

· Evidence of research and at least two (2) professional publications in reputable local or international journals on particular scientific findings/practices in the relevant field would be added advantage.

· Exposure to computer aided reporting will be an added advantage

· The post holder must be able to demonstrate flexibility and commitment to the department in the performance of their duties.





Radiographer and Senior Radiographer

The Mater Hospital is seeking to fill the above position.

Reporting to the Radiology Manager / Chief Radiographer.

The successful applicants will be responsible for the following amongst others:

Radiographer

· Performing radiological procedures

· Producing quality diagnostic images

· Providing image intensifier services in other units when required

· Maintaining equipment, accessories and stocks

· Cost and charge all procedures done

· Keep records and reports

Qualifications, Skills and Experience:

· Diploma or Degree in Diagnostic Radiography

· must be members of good standing with the society of radiography (SORK)

· Must have a valid practice license from the Radiation Protection Board

· One year working experience in a busy facility

· Good interpersonal skills

· Detail oriented

· Able to perform full body CT scan procedures

· Knowledge in Cardiac imaging will be an added advantage.

Senior Radiographer

· Perform all specialized procedures with the Fluoroscopy machine

· CT Scanning

· Operating the Image Intensifier in Theatre during surgery

· Cardiac catheterization procedures in the Cath ‐ Lab

· Performing Mammography

· General Radiography in Accident & Emergency department

· Participate on shift system [24 hour coverage]

· Process, verify & maintain patients information

Qualifications, Skills and Experience:

· Diploma in diagnostic Radiography

· Up to date Registered Member of Society of Radiographers (SORK)

· Licensed by Radiation Protection Board (RPB)

· Computer Literate

· Minimum work experience of 3 years





Security Officers

The Mater Misericordiae Hospital is seeking to fill the above position.

Reporting to the Manager, Security the successful applicants will be responsible for the following amongst others:

· Book incidents and accidents in the occurrence book for follow-up and records.

· Prepare weekly reports on the general security status of the hospital to keep management updated on security issues.

· Ensure all persons accessing the hospital and other sections do so in accordance with the prevailing policies.

· Monitor all vulnerable areas such as cash points, ward corridors, staff quarters, car parks and A/E to ensure they are secure.

· Carry out conclusive investigations on incidences and accidents in order to create a safe environment and prevent recurrence.

· Liaise with the CCTV Contractor to ensure the system is well maintained.

· Carry out frequent patrols, be vigilant and interview all suspicious characters sighted within the hospital.

· Ensure all security manned stations are properly covered by the out-sourced guards.

· Attend to all alarms when triggered and take action as necessary.

· Carry out periodical checks at the CCTV room and confirm that all the cameras are functioning well.

· Be conversant with the locations and usage of all fire fighting equipment.

Qualifications, Skills and Experience:

· Diploma in Security Related Course

· Relevant training in Security

· Two years working experience in a busy facility

· Good interpersonal skills

· Detail oriented





Radiosonographer

The Mater Hospital is seeking to fill the above position.

Reporting to the Radiology Manager / Chief Radiographer , the successful candidate will be responsible for;

Key Responsibilities

· Responsible for preparing the imaging machine for examination.

· Performing radiological examinations using the appropriate imaging modality as prescribed by a medical practitioner.

· Printing patient’s images and report documentation.

· Typing and Posting reports to PACS

· Taking care of patients during and after examination.

· Provide emergency imaging services during and after office hours.

· Ensures that high standards of diagnostic accuracy, reporting and documentation are maintained

· Liaise and consult with radiologists regarding radiological findings

· Advise hospital doctors and consultants regarding appropriate ultrasound imaging protocols and other imaging modalities useful in particular circumstances

· Ensures consistency with the procedure protocols, patient conditions, physical abilities and age requirements

· Ensure conformity to The Hospital’s quality Management system requirements.

· Creates a work environment that fosters high degree of personal integrity, team spirit and outstanding work standards

· Liaises with chief radiographer with regard of the functions of the department

· The post holder must be able to demonstrate flexibility and commitment to the department in the performance of their duties.

If you are interested in the above position and you meet the requirements listed, please send your application together with a detailed CV, copies of relevant certificates, names and contacts of three referees to hrrecruit@materkenya.com to be received not later than 30th October 2018.