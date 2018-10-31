RAILA ODINGA will beat corrupt RUTO in 2022 even without campaigning – BOSIRE says and asserts that no KISII will vote for RUTO

Wednesday October 31, 2018 - Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) National Treasurer, Timothy Bosire, has said Deputy President William Ruto has no chance of winning the Presidency in 2022 if NASA leader, Raila Odinga, will vie for the for the sixth time.





Sharing his thoughts about a report on a local daily that Ruto is making inroads in Nyamira and Kisii Counties, Bosire dismissed the report and said Nyamira and Kisii Counties are still Raila Odinga’s strongholds.





Bosire said Ruto and his sycophants are campaigning in Gusii land because they have panicked over the 2022 presidential poll.





"I have seen the other camp panicking long before an election.”





“They are campaigning instead of backing the President's agenda,” Bosire said.





"For me, Ruto cannot beat Raila even if the latter doesn't campaign.”





“In Nyamira or Kisii, ODM is still very popular and Ruto cannot penetrate easily," Bosire added.





Bosire who is also the former Kitutu Masaba MP said Kenyans cannot elect Ruto because they know he is the biggest looter of public money.





"Kenyans are not stupid.”





“They know those who have plundered their resources and I can assure you they will be embarrassed on the ballot,” he said.



