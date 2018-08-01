RAILA ODINGA in hot soup after landing AU job as he lets his daughter, WINNIE, sit at the high table at NEPAD - Has he appointed her his PA?

Tuesday October 30, 2018 - Former Prime Minister Raila Odinga began his work as the African Union High Representative on Infrastructure Development in earnest as he visited the New Partnership for Africa's Development (NEPAD) in South Africa.





Raila was accompanied his daughter, Winnie, where she was seen taking notes as his father was meeting high profile people at NEPAD led by the Chief Executive Officer Dr. Ibrahim Mayaki.





However, the NASA leader came under sharp criticism by sections of Kenyans online for letting his daughter, Winnie Odinga, sit in a high-level meeting on his first engagement as a special African Union envoy.





People criticised Raila for picking his daughter as his ‘Personal Assistant’ whereas there other many deserving Kenyans and Africans.





During the meeting, NEPAD CEO, Ibrahim Mayaki, assured Raila of the agency's support in his new role on the African continent as he eyes bridging the missing links in Africa’s infrastructural development agenda.



