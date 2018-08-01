RAILA ODINGA-GIDEON MOI Presidency will deliver Kenya to the real Canaan where there are no crocodiles and hyenas - NICK SALAT

Wednesday October 31, 2018 - KANU Secretary-General, Nick Salat, has welcomed the partnership between his boss, Gideon Moi, and NASA leader, Raila Odinga, ahead of 2022.





Speaking yesterday, Salat said a Raila-Gideon Moi ticket would deliver the country to the promised “Canaan” come 2022.





He warned Deputy President William Ruto to prepare for a Raila-Gideon Presidency, noting that with Raila, everything will be alright.





Salat noted that everything in Kenya revolves around Raila Odinga and that without him, you cannot go anywhere - something that President Uhuru Kenyatta understood very well before embracing him in the now infamous handshake.





“Anybody not walking with Raila is lost.”





“Those who think he will retire from politics because of his new appointment at the African Union only fear him and his influence.”





“He is an enigma and Kenya is still dear to him,” Salat said.



