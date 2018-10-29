RAILA is a selfish man, See who he has appointed as his Personal Assistant after landing a plum job in AU (PHOTOs).

, , , 07:57

photo Live_Betting_560x90_zps47ztf7pw.gif

Monday, October 29, 2018 - Former Prime Minister, Raila Odinga, has appointed his daughter Winnie to be his Personal Assistant after he landed a plum job at the African Union.

Raila was appointed as the High Representative for Infrastructure Development in Africa about a week ago after President Uhuru Kenyatta lobbied for his appointment.

According to blogger Robert Alai, Raila has picked his daughter, Winnie Odinga, to be his Personal Assistant in the new AU job.

Alai described Winnie Odinga as incompetent and blindly greedy and lashed out at Raila for giving her the Personal Assistant job.

The popular blogger claims that Raila will achieve nothing because his daughter is so incompetent.

He shared photos of Raila and his daughter in a meeting in South Africa at NEPAD offices saying,

Raila's assistant in his new appointment is his daughter, the incompetent but blindly greedy, Winnie Odinga. A complete waste of time and effort. Will achieve NOTHING!!!


The Kenyan DAILY POST
photo 1_zpseslofnpq.jpg
photo Money Ad_zpsljocueec.jpg

  1. Anonymous
    29 October 2018 at 08:07

    it's cos the zombie has no active brains.

    why cover these zombie that belong to abyss!

   

Leave a Comment

Loading...
Loading...

Our tips on Tottenham v Man City Premier League match - Don’t miss this opportunity to make money.

Monday, October 29, 2018 - Premier League Champions, Manchester City, face another big test on Monday evening when they travel to Wemble...

Contact Us

Name

Email *

Message *

2012 The Kenyan DAILY POST. All Rights Reserved. - Designed by Denno