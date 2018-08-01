Rafiki wa kufa kupona! Male socialite JOE MUCHIRI was at Milimani Courts to support JOWIE (PHOTOs).

Wednesday, October 31, 2018 - Popular male socialite, Joe Muchiri, was among those who turned up at Milimani Courts to support killer suspect, Jowie, who is alleged to have butchered the late Monica Kimani.





Jowie and Joe Muchiri are very good friends and fellow fuck-boys.





Before Jowie was arrested and charged with murder of Monica, he used to spend most of his time partying with Joe Muchiri.





Here are photos of the famous male socialite at Milimani Courts where he turned up to give Jowie emotional support.