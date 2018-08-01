Rafiki wa kufa kupona! Male socialite JOE MUCHIRI was at Milimani Courts to support JOWIE (PHOTOs).

, , , , , , 07:51

photo Live_Betting_560x90_zps47ztf7pw.gif
Wednesday, October 31, 2018 - Popular male socialite, Joe Muchiri, was among those who turned up at Milimani Courts to support killer suspect, Jowie, who is alleged to have butchered the late Monica Kimani.

Jowie and Joe Muchiri are very good friends and fellow fuck-boys.

Before Jowie was arrested and charged with murder of Monica, he used to spend most of his time partying with Joe Muchiri.

Here are photos of the famous male socialite at Milimani Courts where he turned up to give Jowie emotional support.


The Kenyan DAILY POST
photo 1_zpseslofnpq.jpg
photo Money Ad_zpsljocueec.jpg

   

Leave a Comment

Loading...
Loading...

Our tips on Arsenal vs Blackpool and 20 football games played today where you can make good money

Wednesday, October 31, 2018 - Arsenal will look to return to winning ways on Wednesday night when they host League One side, Blackpool,...

Contact Us

Name

Email *

Message *

2012 The Kenyan DAILY POST. All Rights Reserved. - Designed by Denno