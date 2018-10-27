Our tips on Liverpool v Cardiff and 14 games played today where you can make good money.

Saturday, October 27, 2018-

Liverpool host Cardiff City at Anfield on Saturday afternoon

looking to extend their unbeaten run in the Premier League to 10 games and move three points clear of Manchester City.

Go here >>





Cardiff make the daunting trip to Anfield keen to build on last weekend’s 4-2 win over Fulham, a result which moved the Bluebirds out of the relegation zone.





Today's meeting will represent just the 33rd competitive clash between the two clubs, with Cardiff claiming 18 wins in comparison to 12 victories for Liverpool.





However, each of Cardiff's wins came in 1959 or earlier, with Liverpool prevailing in each of the four matches which took place between 2007 and 2014.





Prediction: Liverpool 4-o Cardiff





Cardiff will be full of confidence after their result last weekend, but it is difficult to see the Welsh side getting close to Liverpool on Merseyside.





Klopp's team should benefit from a comfortable outing in midweek and we expect a similar result.





Check out other tips below.





IT1(16:00) ATALANTA v PARMA -1





DE1(16:30) BORUSSIA DORTMUND v HERTHA -1 and over 2.5





DE1(16:30) MAINZ v BAYERN MUNICH –over 2.5





EN1(17:00) BARNSLEY V BRISTOL ROVERS -1





EPL(17:00) LIVERPOOL v CARDIFF -1 and over 2.5





ENC(17:00) WEST BROM v BLACKBURN -1





ES2(17:00) DEP LA CORUNA v REUS-1





BE1(19:00) ZULTE v MOUSCRON -1





IT1(19:00) EMPOLI v JUVENTUS -2





ENC(19:30) LEEDS v NOTTINGHAM -1





CH1(20:00) YOUNG BIYS v SION -1





FR1(21:00) LILLE v CAEN-1





ES1(21:45) ATLETICO MADRID v REAL SOCIEDAD-1





PT1(22:30) BELENENSES v BENFICA-2



