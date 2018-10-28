Our tips on Barcelona v Real Madrid El Clasico clash and 20 games played today where you can make good money.

Sunday, October 28, 2018-

This will be the first El Clasico since December 2007 we will not see Cristiano Ronaldo or Lionel Messi on the field.





While Madrid have failed to adapt to life without all-time leading scorer Ronaldo, who joined Juventus in the summer, Barca simply have to make do without their own record talisman for just a couple more weeks.





Sunday's game will be the 239th between the two sides, with Madrid winning 95 of those to Barcelona's 93.





This corresponding fixture last season ended on 2-2 stalemate, Bale scoring a sublime equaliser for the visitors to rescue a point, although Barca survived more than half the match with 10 men after Roberto's red card.





The Catalans have won four, lost three and drawn two since the start of 2015.





Prediction:





Despite making their worst start to a season in 13 years, Barcelona still find themselves top of La Liga and well on course to reaching the last 16 of the Champions League.





They have more momentum than arch-rivals Madrid, who have lost four of their last six in all competitions and have badly struggled in front of goal.





We call it 2-1 win for Barcelona.





Check out other tips below.









AT1(15:30) RAPID WIEN v ADMIRA -1





NL1(15:30) AJAX v FEYENOORD -1





EPL(16:30) BURNLEY v CHELSEA-2





FR1(16:00) RENNES v REIMS -1





EPL(16:30) CRYSTAL PALACE v ARSENAL -2 and GG





DE1(16:30) RB LEIPZIG v SCHALKE –GG





DK1(17:00) FC KOPENHAGEN v AGF -1





CH1(17:00) LUGANO v THUN-1





ES1(18:15) BARCELONA v REAL MADRID-1 and over 2.5





NL1(18:45) AZ ALKAAR v HEERENVEEN -1









BE1(20:00) EUPEN v ANDERLECHT -2





IT1(20:00)AC MILAN v SAMPDORIA-1





PT1(20:30) PORTO v FEIRENSE- over 2.5





TR1(20:30) FENERBAHCE v ANKARAGUCU-1









ES1(22:45) SEVILLA v HUESCA -1





FR1(23:00) MARSEILLE v PARIS SG-2 and GG





US1(23:30) NEW YORK CITY v PHILADELPHIA -1



