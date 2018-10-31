Our tips on Arsenal vs Blackpool and 20 football games played today where you can make good money

Wednesday, October 31, 2018 - Arsenal will look to return to winning ways on Wednesday night when they host League One side, Blackpool, at the Emirates Stadium in the fourth round of the EFL Cup.





The Gunners saw their 11-match winning run come to an end when they were held to a 2-2 draw against Crystal Palace at the weekend, but will fancy their chances of overcoming Blackpool to progress to the quarter-final stage of the competition.





This will be the first meeting between Arsenal and Blackpool since a Premier League match in April 2011. The Gunners won that fixture 3-1, and also recorded a 6-0 win over Blackpool when the pair last met in London.





Blackpool have not actually beaten Arsenal since an FA Cup clash in January 1970, with the Gunners winning six of their eight matches since then.





Prediction: Arsenal 3-0 Blackpool.





Unai Emery is expected to make a wholesale of changes to his Arsenal XI, but it is very, very difficult to imagine Blackpool causing an upset here. We fancy a comfortable home win.





Check out the tips below.





RUC (18:30) LOCOMOTIV MOS COW v YENISEY -1





BGC (19:00) LUDOGOREST v SLAVIA SOFIA -1 and over 2.5





DEC (19:30) BORUSSIA DORTMUND v FC BERLIN-1 and over 2.5





DEC (19:30) FC KOLN v SCHALKE 04-X2





FRL (19:45) NICE v AUXERRE -1





NLC (19:45) AZ ALKMAAR v VENLO -1





IT2 (20:00) SALERNITANA v LIVORNO-1





SE1 (20:00) BK HACKEN v IK SIRIUS FC -1





ESC(21:00) ATHLETIC BILBAO v HUESCA-1





NOC(21:00) STROMSGODSET v LILLESTROM-1





PTL(21:00) PORTO v VARZIM -1 and over 2.5





BE1(21:30) EUPEN v CERCLE -1X





CHC(21:30) LUGANO v XAMAX -1 and GG





IT1(21:30) AC MILAN v GENOA -1





ENL(21:45) ARSENAL v BLACKPOOL -1 and over 2.5





ENL(21:45) CHELSEA v DERBY -1 and over 2.5





ENL(21:45) WEST HAM v TOTTENHAM –GG





NLC(21:45) AJAX v GO AHEAD EAGLES -1 and over 2.5





SCP(21:45) RANGERS v KILMARNOCK-1





PTL(23:15) SPORTING LISBON v ESTORIL -1



