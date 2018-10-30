No sympathy as Kenyans react to the death of former Nairobi Town Clerk, JOHN GAKUO, who was serving 3-year jail term (LOOK)

Tuesday, October 30, 2018 - Former Nairobi Town Clerk John Gakuo is dead.





Gakuo, 68, died on Tuesday morning at the Mbagathi Hospital where he had been receiving treatment.





At the time of his death, Gakuo was serving a three-year prison sentence at the Nairobi Industrial Area Prison for irregular purchase of Sh283 million cemetery land in Mavoko.





He was later temporarily released to seek medical treatment saying he suffered from "high blood pressure, hypertension and chest problems".





Reacting to his death Kenyans on social media did not show any sympathy because of his corrupt ways.





Check out the posts below.