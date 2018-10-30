No sympathy as Kenyans react to the death of former Nairobi Town Clerk, JOHN GAKUO, who was serving 3-year jail term (LOOK)

, , , , 09:27

photo Live_Betting_560x90_zps47ztf7pw.gif

Tuesday, October 30, 2018 - Former Nairobi Town Clerk John Gakuo is dead.

Gakuo, 68, died on Tuesday morning at the Mbagathi Hospital where he had been receiving treatment.

At the time of his death, Gakuo was serving a three-year prison sentence at the Nairobi Industrial Area Prison for irregular purchase of Sh283 million cemetery land in Mavoko.

He was later temporarily released to seek medical treatment saying he suffered from "high blood pressure, hypertension and chest problems".

Reacting to his death Kenyans on social media did not show any sympathy because of his corrupt ways.

Check out the posts below.




The Kenyan DAILY POST
photo 1_zpseslofnpq.jpg
photo Money Ad_zpsljocueec.jpg

   

Leave a Comment

Loading...
Loading...

Check out our tips on 7 football matches played today with 90% success rate - Make easy money.

Tuesday, October 30, 2018 -  Everyday we do our best to beat the bookies at their own game by selecting several matches and their likely...

Contact Us

Name

Email *

Message *

2012 The Kenyan DAILY POST. All Rights Reserved. - Designed by Denno