No hard feelings! CNN’s Richard Quest Kisses Julie Gichuru after he embarrassed her on social media (VIDEO)

Saturday, October 27, 2018- Former Citizen TV news anchor, Julie Gichuru, was embarrassed badly on social media by visiting CNN journalist, Richard Quest.

On Tuesday, Quest, who is currently in Nairobi, shared a photo of his visit at the Giraffe Manor capturing the moment a giraffe was craning its neck through a window near his breakfast table.

“Guess who’s coming for breakfast?” he captioned the photo.


Julie Gichuru shared the photo of Quest enjoying his breakfast with the giraffes and went ahead to tag a fake quote to the celebrated journalist.

Quest was not amused and called out Julie for peddling fake news.

She was forced to eat her humble pie graciously and apologized.

Perhaps to save her some blushes, after his tackle went viral, leaving Julie with a rotten egg on her face, Quest shared a short clip meeting and kissing Julie to show that he had no bad intentions when he put her on blast.

Watch the video below.


The Kenyan DAILY POST.
