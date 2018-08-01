NGO Jobs in Kenya - Population Reference Bureau

Population Reference Bureau

PACE Consultant, County Coordinator

Samburu County

Long-term, Part-time Consultant Opportunity

PRB’s mission is to inform people around the world about population, health, and the environment, and empower them to use that information to advance the well-being of current and future generations.

PRB staff serve as a bridge between the research and policy communities, ensuring that research results and best practices are understood and communicated effectively to decisionmakers, and are used to inform policy decisions.

In Kenya, PRB is implementing the USAID funded PACE Project which uses innovative, strategic approaches to ensure that family planning, reproductive health, and population issues are included in Kenya’s policies and programs as a key to Kenya’s achievement of the Sustainable Development Goals and Vision 2030.

Our work is conducted primarily at the county level, and we currently have presence in Narok, Busia, Samburu and Nakuru counties. With our growing mandate, the role of a Consultant, County Coordinator has arisen in Samburu County.

The Consultant, County Coordinator will work part-time, with the Program Officer and Technical Consultant, to implement budget advocacy programs at the county level, with the goal of ensuring increased resource allocations for health, and ultimately increased access and use of family planning. PRB estimates that the Consultant will work up to 100 days in the coming year October, 2018 – September, 2019.

Responsibilities:

· Support PACE advocacy efforts at the county, remaining in constant communication with the CHMT and finance/budget teams to track allocations for health.

· Document activities, success stories, experiences affecting resources for Family Planning.

· Prepare a monthly summary on the progress of policy and advocacy activities.

· Working closely with the relevant county officers and partners in the region, monitor and report on programs and activities being implemented as a result of

· PACE advocacy efforts. Monitor and report on project indicators in the county.

· Liaise with the program officer and technical consultant in the provision of technical assistance to the CHMT on budget advocacy.

· Support PACE in developing partnerships and coordination mechanisms with the county government and other partners for follow-up and monitoring of budget implementation goals.

· Work closely and maintain a positive working relationship with the county government and cooperating partners in the county.

· Support documentation of the project success stories, experiences, and reports as required.

· Event planning, training facilitation and coordination support, as may be requested

Preferred qualifications and skills:

· Must be a resident of Samburu County

· Have a minimum, bachelor’s degree in a related field including Health, Community Development/Management, Development Studies, etc.

· Knowledge and understanding of county government operations and management.

· Previous working experience at the county government, with understanding of budgeting and financial allocations process

· Capacity in training and knowledge transfer to different audiences Excellent writing, communication and relationship building abilities

How to apply:

Please send resume and cover letter with a proposed daily rate to internationalprograms@prb.org, with the subject line “County Coordinator – Samburu County” by November 7, 2018, 5:00pm.





PACE Consultant, County Coordinator

Busia County

Long-term, Part-time Consultant Opportunity

Our work is conducted primarily at the county level, and we currently have presence in Narok, Busia, Samburu and Nakuru counties. With our growing mandate, the role of a Consultant, County Coordinator has arisen in Busia County.

The Consultant, County Coordinator will work part-time, with the Program Officer and Technical Consultant, to implement budget advocacy programs at the county level, with the goal of ensuring increased resource allocations for health, and ultimately increased access and use of family planning. PRB estimates that the Consultant will work up to 100 days in the coming year October, 2018 – September, 2019.

Responsibilities:

· Support on-going PACE advocacy efforts at the county, remaining in constant communication with the CHMT and finance/budget teams to track allocations for health.

· Document activities, success stories, experiences affecting resources for Family Planning.

· Prepare a monthly summary on the progress of policy and advocacy activities.

· Working closely with the relevant county officers and partners in the region, monitor and report on programs and activities being implemented as a result of

· PACE advocacy efforts. Monitor and report on project indicators in the county.

· Liaise with the program officer and technical consultant in the provision of technical assistance to the CHMT on budget advocacy.

· Support PACE in developing partnerships and coordination mechanisms with the county government and other partners for follow-up and monitoring of budget implementation goals.

· Work closely and maintain a positive working relationship with the county government and cooperating partners in the county.

· Support documentation of the project success stories, experiences, and reports as required.

· Event planning, training facilitation and coordination support, as may be requested

Preferred qualifications and skills:

· Must be a resident of Busia County

· Have a minimum, bachelor’s degree in a related field including Health, Community Development/Management, Development Studies, etc.

· Knowledge and understanding of county government operations and management.

· Previous working experience at the county government, with understanding of budgeting and financial allocations process

· Capacity in training and knowledge transfer to different audiences

· Excellent writing, communication and relationship building abilities

How to Apply:

Please send resume and cover letter with a proposed daily rate to internationalprograms@prb.org, with the subject line “County Coordinator – Busia County” by November 7, 2018, 5:00pm.

We are looking to fill this position as soon as possible.

Applications will be reviewed immediately upon receipt.