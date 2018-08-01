NGO Jobs in Kenya - NTA

National Taxpayers Association

Vacancy: Project Officer (1 position) and Project Assistants (2 positions)

Summary of Responsibilities: To coordinate the project activities of the NTA, in close collaboration with NTA Secretariat staff and national and regional partners.

Required Qualifications:

· A Masters or Bachelor degree in development studies, governance, law, political science, public sector administration or related field;

· A least three years working experience at a project or programme officer level in a regional, national or international non-governmental organization;

· Excellent communication skills;

· Excellent writing skills;

· Experience in qualitative and/or quantitative research will be an advantage;

· Fluency in the main languages spoken in region; and

· Must be physically based in the regional capital town where applying.

· Knowledge of proposal writing, financial management/ budgeting will be an advantage;

Note: The Project Officer will be based at the Secretariat in Nairobi.

One of the Project Assistants will be based in Nairobi with frequent travels to Kwale County. The second Project Assistant will be based in Kisumu.

Please email CV, Cover letter and references as well as salary requirements (two attachments) to: admin@nta.or.ke, by close of business on Friday, November 9th, 2018.

Please indicate the position applying for and duty station on the email subject.