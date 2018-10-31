Mums, just see what my kids have done 3 days after closing school, I am going through hell (PHOTOs).

Wednesday, October 31, 2018 - This woman is going through hell 3 days after her kids closed school.

The kids have been fighting over everything and anything, the latest being her favorite handbag.

They tore the handbag while fighting over it.

This is too much now.

Here’s what the parent posted.
The Kenyan DAILY POST
