MT KENYA region will not vote for WILLIAM RUTO for presidency in 2022- KIMANI WAMATANGI says

Sunday October 28, 2018-

Kiambu Senator , Kimani Wamatangi, has hinted that the populous Mt. Kenya region will not back deputy President William Ruto’s presidential bid in 2022.





Speaking at a function in Kiambu on Saturday , Wamatangi dismissed the idea of 'debt' politics, adding that area residents will vote for someone based on track record.





"Nobody is going to force us to pay debts. We don't owe anybody and such politics are outdated," Wamatangi said.





Although Ruto maintains that no region owes him any political debt, some of his campaigners led by Kimani Ichungwa have often maintained that the region owes him.





But in a hard tackle, Wamatangi insisted that the region will freely search for a candidate who caters for their interests.





"We shall not be pushed around about the debt. Our people will vote for people based on their integrity," he said.



