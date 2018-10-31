MOSES KURIA slams CNN’s RICHARD QUEST for asking UHURU this ‘embarrassing’ question

Wednesday, October 31, 2018 - Controversial Gatundu South Member of Parliament, Moses Kuria, has launched a scathing attack at CNN journalist, Richard Quest, for asking President Uhuru Kenyatta if he would still vie for presidency in 2022.





Kuria said that it was embarrassing for a foreign journalist to interfere with local affairs saying the question was best fit for a Kenyan to ask.





Speaking during a TV interview, Kuria said:





“I think it’s very unfair for people to ask the President to answer the kind of question he had to answer to Richard Quest, to answer to a foreigner.”





“My heart was bleeding that a mzungu journalist who always wants to come here and ask embarrassing question s as if it was something to question about in the first place,” he added.





During Quest’s interview with Uhuru, the celebrated journalist asked the Head of State to comment on the proposed referendum to change the constitution and create a position for him in 2022.





In response, Uhuru was categorical that he intends to leave office once his tenure comes to an end in 2022.





A host of Central Kenya leaders has been claiming that Uhuru is too young to retire.



