More trouble for the sacked CHILOBA as IEBC spills the beans in Parliament - He may be arrested in any time after what he did in last polls

Wednesday October 31, 2018 - Embattled former Independent Electoral Commission (IEBC) CEO, Ezra Chiloba, is still being haunted by the procurement he did during the 2017 General Elections.





While appearing before MPs yesterday, IEBC told Parliament that Chiloba single handedly sanctioned questionable tenders worth Sh6.6 billion.





Led by IEBC Acting Chief Executive Officer, Marjan Hussein, and Commissioner Boya Molu, the officials told MPs that Chiloba handed OT-Morpho the tender to supply the Integrated Electoral Management System (KIEMS) for last year’s polls without competitive bidding.





According to documents tabled in Parliament, the commission spent Sh 4,196,300,000 for the 45,000 KIEMS kits used in the August 8, 2018 polls and another Sh2.5 billion for the repeat Presidential elections on October 26 .





Other expenditure included Sh2.024 million for the supply of matchboxes to the 45,000 polling stations, Sh3.93 million for marker pens and Sh43.9 million for supply and delivery of calculators, Sh7.6 million for the supply and delivery of polling day diaries, Sh6 million on rubber bands, packaging tapes Sh178,350, rubber stamp pads Sh10.8 million, posters 4.8 million.





Others are stamp pad ink Sh1.9 million, hacksaw blades Sh3.6 million, masking tapes Sh1.8 million, box files Sh2.3 million, car stickers Sh900,000 and reflective jackets Sh21.7 million.





The documents further showed that Chiloba spent another Sh1.8 billion on procurement of various goods and services at exorbitant prices.



