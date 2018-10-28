Migori Women Rep PAMELA ODHIAMBO involved in a grisly road accident, her bodyguard died on the spot(PHOTOs)

, , , , , 01:48

photo Live_Betting_560x90_zps47ztf7pw.gif
Sunday, October 28, 2018-Migori Women Rep, Dr  Pamela Odhiambo, was involved in a grisly road accident on Sunday morning along Rongo Homabay road.

Dr Odhiambo was heading to a  public function headlined by Baringo Senator Gideon Moi when the accident happened.

The car she was travelling in rolled several times after  the driver lost control when he was trying to avoid hitting a motorbike.

The Women  Rep and two other occupants sustained serious injuries while her bodyguard died on the spot.

Here are photos from the grisly road accident.






The Kenyan DAILY POST
photo 1_zpseslofnpq.jpg
photo Money Ad_zpsljocueec.jpg

   

Leave a Comment

Loading...
Loading...

Our tips on Sporting Lisbon v Arsenal Europa League clash and 12 games played today where you can make good money.

Thursday, October 25, 2018- Several Europa League matches are lined up today which is a great opportunity to make some cash while enjoying...

Contact Us

Name

Email *

Message *

2012 The Kenyan DAILY POST. All Rights Reserved. - Designed by Denno