Migori Women Rep PAMELA ODHIAMBO involved in a grisly road accident, her bodyguard died on the spot(PHOTOs)

Sunday, October 28, 2018

-Migori Women Rep, Dr Pamela Odhiambo, was involved in a grisly road accident on Sunday morning along Rongo Homabay road.





Dr Odhiambo was heading to a public function headlined by Baringo Senator Gideon Moi when the accident happened.





The car she was travelling in rolled several times after the driver lost control when he was trying to avoid hitting a motorbike.





The Women Rep and two other occupants sustained serious injuries while her bodyguard died on the spot.





Here are photos from the grisly road accident.







