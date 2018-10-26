Meet WAIRIMU, a 23 yr old bar-maid in Murang’a who has forced married women to hold demos for snatching their husbands (PHOTO)

Friday, October 26, 2018-Married women in Murang’a held demos against a 23 year old bar-maid called Nancy Wairimu, who is eloping with their husbands and sons.

Last week, a number of women in Kabuta market, Kiharu Constituency, stormed the Kuku Joint bar along Murang’a-Sagana road where Wairimu was attending to customers, baying for her blood.

They accused her of sleeping with their husbands and wrecking their homes.

Wairimu says she was employed six months ago and was surprised to see women singing songs to ridicule her.

She advised the jilted wives to learn tricks of dressing smartly and satisfy their husbands sexually.

Here’s a photo of the 23 yr old bar-maid who is driving Murang’a drunkards crazy and wrecking homes.

