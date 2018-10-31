Meet a NUN who quit the Convent to become a PORNSTAR but still attends church activities including prayer meetings (PHOTOs)

Wednesday, October 31, 2018 - A 28 year old Colombian lady has opened up on how she became a pornstar after years of living in the Convent learning how to be a nun.





According to the lady who is identified as Yudy Penida, she joined the convent when she was 10 years old and her parents thought she would become a nun but she made a decision to go rogue and become a pornstar.





Yudi revealed that after leaving the Convent, she met a man who introduced her to the porn industry where she claims to be making a lot of money.





But despite being a pornstar, she still attends church activities including prayer groups, vigils and Sunday masses.





