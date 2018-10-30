Meet AKINYI ADONGO, a Kenyan LADY whose big BOOBS create commotion everywhere she goes (PHOTOs).

, , , , , , 06:59

photo Live_Betting_560x90_zps47ztf7pw.gif

Tuesday, October 30, 2018 - Akinyi Adongo is not a new name in the Kenyan showbiz and party scene.


She is an event organizer and party animal who is a common face in popular events in Nairobi.

The Luo beauty has been blessed with big boobs that create commotion everywhere she goes.

And she loves exposing them to team mafisi.

Check out these photos of her big milkshakes in the next page

Page 1 2
photo 1_zpseslofnpq.jpg
photo Money Ad_zpsljocueec.jpg

   

Leave a Comment

Loading...
Loading...

Check out our tips on 7 football matches played today with 90% success rate - Make easy money.

Tuesday, October 30, 2018 -  Everyday we do our best to beat the bookies at their own game by selecting several matches and their likely...

Contact Us

Name

Email *

Message *

2012 The Kenyan DAILY POST. All Rights Reserved. - Designed by Denno