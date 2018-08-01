Massive Recruitment by a Hospital in Kenya

Massive Recruitment – Kisii

Our client, a hospital is looking to recruit the below positions urgently in Kisii.

Catering Manager (25,000/=)

Minimum degree in Hospitality management, Hotel and Catering management; 3 to 6 years’ experience inclusive of senior level.

Discharge Officer (20,000/=)

Certificate/ Diploma/ Degree in a business related field; at least 2 years’ experience in a similar position in a hospital industry.

ICT Manager (45,000/=)

Bachelor’s degree in computer science or relevant field from a recognized university/ Professional qualification in ICT (MSCE or MSCD or BBA); Minimum 3 years’ experience is required.

ICU Nurse (38,000/=)

Bachelor’s degree/ diploma in Nursing, Registration certificate by the Nursing Council and valid license (KRCHN/KRN); at least 3 years’ clinical working experience from a reputable organization.

Marketing Officer (25,000/=)

Degree/ Diploma in sales and marketing or any business related field; at least 1 year working experience in a similar role from a busy reputable organization.

Maternity Nurse (38,000/=)

Degree or diploma in nursing from a recognized university/ medical training college/ Should hold an active Nursing License from the local Nursing Council; Minimum 2 years’ experience is required in the similar position and 1 year as a general nurse.

Nurse Aide (20,000/=)

Certificate in nursing from reputable University or College; Minimum of 2 years working as a nursing aid in a busy health facility.

Patient Care Manager (25,000/=)

Degree in Business Management or a related field; minimum of 3 years’ working in a managerial positioned gained from a reputable organization/ experience working in a hospital industry.

Patient Care Officer (20,000/=)

Bachelor’s degree in Nursing/ Social work, registered/licensed social worker; at least 2 years’ clinical working experience gained from a reputable organization.

Procurement Officer (30,000/=)

Degree/ diploma in supply and chain management, procurement or its equivalent, CIPS qualification; 3 years’ working experience in a similar role in the healthcare or medical devices and pharmaceutical industry.

Security Manager (20,000/=)

Minimum KCSE D plain, Degree in security management or any security related field; 3 years’ working experience in the grade of senior security and safety service warden in a reputable organization

Surgical Nursing Team Leader

Bachelor’s degree in Nursing, BLS/ ACLS/ PALS Certification, must be a registered nurse; 2 – 3 years’ working experience in a senior level from a hospital industry.

Chief Accountant (50,000/=)

Master’s or Degree in accounts and finance, CPA K a MUST; 5 years working experience in a reputable organization.

Accountant (30,000/=)

Bachelor’s degree in Accounts or Finance, CPA/ACCA qualifications; at least 3 years working in the finance and accounts department in a reputable organization.

Receivables Accountant (30,000/=)

Bachelor’s degree in Accounts and Finance, CPA/ACCA qualifications; at least 2 years working experience in similar role in a hospital industry.

Payables Accountant (30,000/=)

Bachelor’s degree in Accounts and Finance, CPA/ACCA qualifications; at least 2 years working experience in similar role in a hospital industry.

Credit Controller Officer (30,000/=)

B.com of Commerce in Accounting, at least CPA 2; Certificate in credit management; 3 years’ working experience from a busy reputable organization.

