Massive Recruitment by a Hospital in Kenya

Massive Recruitment by a Hospital in KenyaJobs and Careers 08:53
Massive Recruitment – Kisii
Our client, a hospital is looking to recruit the below positions urgently in Kisii.
Catering Manager (25,000/=)
Minimum degree in Hospitality management, Hotel and Catering management; 3 to 6 years’ experience inclusive of senior level.
Discharge Officer (20,000/=)
Certificate/ Diploma/ Degree in a business related field; at least 2 years’ experience in a similar position in a hospital industry.
ICT Manager (45,000/=)
Bachelor’s degree in computer science or relevant field from a recognized university/ Professional qualification in ICT (MSCE or MSCD or BBA); Minimum 3 years’ experience is required.
ICU Nurse (38,000/=)
Bachelor’s degree/ diploma in Nursing, Registration certificate by the Nursing Council and valid license (KRCHN/KRN); at least 3 years’ clinical working experience from a reputable organization.
Marketing Officer (25,000/=)
Degree/ Diploma in sales and marketing or any business related field; at least 1 year working experience in a similar role from a busy reputable organization.
Maternity Nurse (38,000/=)
Degree or diploma in nursing from a recognized university/ medical training college/ Should hold an active Nursing License from the local Nursing Council; Minimum 2 years’ experience is required in the similar position and 1 year as a general nurse.
Nurse Aide (20,000/=)
Certificate in nursing from reputable University or College; Minimum of 2 years working as a nursing aid in a busy health facility.
Patient Care Manager (25,000/=)
Degree in Business Management or a related field; minimum of 3 years’ working in a managerial positioned gained from a reputable organization/ experience working in a hospital industry.
Patient Care Officer (20,000/=)
Bachelor’s degree in Nursing/ Social work, registered/licensed social worker; at least 2 years’ clinical working experience gained from a reputable organization.
Procurement Officer (30,000/=)
Degree/ diploma in supply and chain management, procurement or its equivalent, CIPS qualification; 3 years’ working experience in a similar role in the healthcare or medical devices and pharmaceutical industry.
Security Manager (20,000/=)
Minimum KCSE D plain, Degree in security management or any security related field; 3 years’ working experience in the grade of senior security and safety service warden in a reputable organization
Surgical Nursing Team Leader
Bachelor’s degree in Nursing, BLS/ ACLS/ PALS Certification, must be a registered nurse; 2 – 3 years’ working experience in a senior level from a hospital industry.
Chief Accountant (50,000/=)
Master’s or Degree in accounts and finance, CPA K a MUST; 5 years working experience in a reputable organization.
Accountant (30,000/=)
Bachelor’s degree in Accounts or Finance, CPA/ACCA qualifications; at least 3 years working in the finance and accounts department in a reputable organization.
Receivables Accountant (30,000/=)
Bachelor’s degree in Accounts and Finance, CPA/ACCA qualifications; at least 2 years working experience in similar role in a hospital industry.
Payables Accountant (30,000/=)
Bachelor’s degree in Accounts and Finance, CPA/ACCA qualifications; at least 2 years working experience in similar role in a hospital industry.
Credit Controller Officer (30,000/=)
B.com of Commerce in Accounting, at least CPA 2; Certificate in credit management; 3 years’ working experience from a busy reputable organization.
How to Apply
Email your applications to vacancies@jantakenya.com clearly the position title as your subject e.g. “Security Guard” by or before 31st October 2018.